Company owner claims trial to using fake document

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here Tuesday to using a forged document to obtain financing under the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) Express Contract Financing Scheme worth RM150,000 nine years ago.

Sarah Diana Michele Durai, 44, was charged with using a fake document, namely an offer letter dated March 21, 2014, for the Lok Kawi camp cleaning project under her company, Kekal SZ Enterprise, as genuine.

She allegedly submitted the document to the Sabah MARA office here on March 25, 2014 to apply for the financing.

The woman was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and the penalty, under Section 465 of the same code, is a maximum of two years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Jason Anak Juga set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, ordered the accused to surrender her passport to the court and to report herself at the MACC office every two months and set April 12 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC prosecuting officer Norsham Saharom while the accused was represented by lawyers Sylvester Kuan and Siti Mahsuri Dicky.