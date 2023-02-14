Councillor: Revive water sports as part of annual motorsport event

SIBU (Feb 14): Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar is suggesting water sports to be revived as one of the annual motorsport events here.

He recalled that the riverine town was once a centre for the adrenaline-fueled water sports events.

“I am glad that the recent Sibu Bike Fest 2023 has become a momentous event for the first quarter of this year but personally, the iconic sports for Sibu should include water sport events.

“I believe that motorsports should not be limited to only cars and motorcycles, but to also include water sports.

“The city’s renowned Rajang River provides a unique and exciting playground for those looking to push their limits and experience the thrill of the water.

“Whether it is speedboat racing, jet skiing, or any other water sports events – Sibu truly offers a diverse rangefor all to enjoy,” he said.

According to him, Sibu was once known for its water sports events back in the late 80s and the last event was flagged off by his late grandfather, Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, during the Rajang River Challenge back in 2010.

“I hope that water sports and other remote-control sport segments will be revived again as one of the annual motorsports events in Sibu,” he added.