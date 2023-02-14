Ex-PKR reps Steven Choong, Paul Yong gain posts in PBM shake-up

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Parti Bangsa Malaysia announced a new line-up of leaders today following a revamp that left Datuk Larry Sng untouched as president.

Among notable new appointments was former PKR defector Steven Choong, who is now a deputy president along with Wong Judat.

Former Perak DAP assemblyman Paul Yong, who is appealing his conviction last year for raping a former maid, was named a senior vice president in the party.

Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat will be PBM’s new secretary-general following a supreme council meeting held on Feb 10, the party said in a statement.

“The work of organising and strengthening the structure at the state level has also been completed and now PBM will continue on in its preparations to clean up its grassroots and rebrand PBM so that it will always have a place in the hearts of Malaysians,” it said.

The restructuring had been done to clean up and reorganise the party following a “cleansing” after the recent general elections (GE15), it said.

“The measure had been taken to rekindle the party’s strength so that it can continue to be relevant in building the country alongside the Malaysian unity government,” it said.

The party also expressed its optimism in working together with the government to ensure the country’s stability and the ability of its people to face future challenges.

Prior to the 15th general election, PBM had appeared set to be a platform for several former Pakatan Harapan politicians who joined the controversial “Sheraton Move” in 2020, until a tussle broke out between Sng and Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who had expected to take over the party.

After a brief confrontation, Sng reasserted control over PBM and reached an accord with Zuraida and her faction, several of whom went on to contest in GE15 on the party’s ticket.

However, all of the party’s candidates except Sng eventually lost in the election. – Malay Mail