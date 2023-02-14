Fire destroys 18 doors of Sg Kawi longhouse, leaves 89 homeless

BINTANGOR (Feb 14): A fire this morning destroyed 18 doors of Rumah Danggat in Sungai Kawi near here leaving 89 residents homeless.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said the department received a report on the fire at 9.25am.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had engulfed almost half of the 34-door longhouse.

Nicholas, who led the firefighting team, said the operation then focused on preventing the fire from spreading to the unaffected doors.

“We managed to save 16 units of the longhouse occupied by another 68 people,” he said.

Nicholas said no one was injured in the incident.

He added the cause of the fire and losses involved had yet to be ascertained.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing was among those who went to the longhouse to monitor the situation and console the victims.