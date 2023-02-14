Hajiji: Translate Malaysia Madani to more specific local context

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): The concept of Malaysia Madani as a big national model, needs to be translated in more specific terms with the best filling according to the local context, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the idea of ‘Developing a Civilized Nation’ is very suitable to the atmosphere and needs in the state of Sabah, including in the landscape and the local ecosystem of the state.

“We acknowledge that the Malaysia Madani concept is already comprehensive and inclusive. However, we also need to be aware that it is a national framework that is universal and open.

“Thus, it is important the process of ‘localisation’, or translating the great national idea to a more specific local context. As a large national model, Malaysia Madani needs the best fillings that are more specific in nature, according to the local context,” he said when officiating the Seminar on Developing a Malaysia Madani at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that Sabah has its own uniqueness in terms of socio-culture, socio-economics and socio-politics, in addition to local aspirations that have not yet found a strong enough place in the national level.

“Therefore, we certainly have unique needs within the national framework of Malaysia Madani. This awareness is what needs to be worked on in this seminar, so that the results later reflect the national spirit supported by local characteristics.

“It means we need to accurately map the concept of Malaysia Madani to the landscape and ecosystem of the state of Sabah. I believe, in creating a truly civilized country, the process must be driven by the principles of social justice, economic and cultural empowerment, which fights for human rights, freedom of expression,” he said.

As a state in Malaysia with a diverse ethnic, geographic and historical background, he said Sabah can take a leading position in translating these Madani characteristics.

In the meantime, Hajiji said both ideas of Malaysia Madani and Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) share the same aspirations and dreams, which is to see a country or state that is successful and developed with a pure humanitarian model.

“Thus, the concept of Developing a Civilized Malaysia coincides with the SMJ development plan that was introduced by the state government after leading the government in September 2020.

“For example, among the initiatives of SMJ is to strengthen the socioeconomics and make the distribution of prosperity more inclusive. As for the Malaysia Madani concept, one of its goals is to reduce poverty and create better job opportunities.

“By combining these two initiatives, the government has a more comprehensive approach in improving the progress and development of the state, which is in line with the national framework and local wishes,” he said.

Hajiji is confident that through the close relationship and cooperation between the Federal Government and the state government, these two initiatives can play an important role in driving inclusive economic and social development for the people in this country.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the seminar is a very relevant approach to explain this concept in detail to the people down to the grassroots level.

The involvement of all parties, especially the people, he said, is important to prevent the concept of Malaysia Madani from becoming useless and only empty slogan.

“Therefore, I consider today’s program to be one of the most relevant and timely approaches to explain this concept broadly and in detail to the grassroots level.

“This is a noble effort for us at the state government level, state and federal civil servants, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), politicians and civil society to embrace the concept of Malaysia Madani inspired by the Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.