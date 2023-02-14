Immigration officer under MACC remand to assist with RM1,800 bribery case

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded an Immigration officer, aged 42, for five days to assist with the investigation of a bribery case.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali issued the order with effect from tomorrow (Feb 15) after allowing the remand application made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The case involves a bribe of RM1,800 from an agent to obtain a Malaysian visa without going through Immigration Department procedures.

According to MACC sources, the Immigration officer was arrested yesterday at the MACC Kuching office at 10.15am.

He is alleged to have accepted a bribe amounting to RM1,800 from an agent, who brought two Indonesian citizens to obtain visas to enter Malaysia without going through Immigration Department procedures.

Prior to the arrest, MACC officers carried out an inspection at the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) complex together with Immigration officers from the integrity unit.

The inspection allegedly found a WhatsApp chat containing two payment transactions involving the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.