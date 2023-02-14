Influx of foreign, domestic travellers in S’wak expected this year, says Ting

MIRI (Feb 14): Sarawak can anticipate an influx of foreign and domestic travellers to the state this year, in view of the drastic increase of numbers in the fourth quarter of 2022, says Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said after international borders reopened in April last year, travellers began flocking to the country and Sarawak.

“The highest point was in December where 423,983 visitors were recorded with 258,530 travellers from other countries including Brunei, and 165,453 visitors from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

“There was a drastic spike of 187,702 Brunei tourists in the month of December, which was more than 60 per cent higher from November’s 62,659 tourists.

“We are very thankful for the Brunei government’s decision to reopen its border (in August last year), which has allowed its people to travel to Miri for work and entertainment again,” he said at Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society’s Chinese New Year celebration here on Sunday.

Ting said in order to continue to attract visitors, it is crucial to have activities and events taking place.

Meanwhile, he praised Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society for its dedication in helping less-fortunate families, while upholding the practice of filial piety.

“The association holds events three times a year – distributing food aid and money to families in need of help – and this further creates a caring society.

“They also prioritise the welfare of the elderly members in the association, treating them to special dinner occasions with gifts and entertainment. These are examples that the younger generation must learn and practice.”

Also present were Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society chairman Tony Pui, Temenggong Yong Vui Seng and Penghulu Betty Pong.