KITA film reflects a lot about Sabah – Abidin

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): The documentary film, ‘KITA- Sabah Celebrating Diversity’, premiered at Cineplex, City Mall on February 11 night.

Assistant Minister in the Chief MInister’s Department, Datuk Abidin Madingkir attended on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hajiji Hj Noor.

Abidin said it is a really fantastic film, which reflects a lot about Sabah.

“The production team did a very good job and had successfully highlighted Sabah’s way of life as well as promoted the state’s culture and food,” he said.

Abidin was proud that Kg Penulangon, a remote area in Ranau was featured in the film as it is his constituency.

“On behalf of the State Government and Chief Minister, syabas and tahniah for a job well done!” he said.

The premiere was also graced by Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip who said that she felt proud to be a Sabahan after watching the documentary film.

KITA is a one-hour 45-minute documentary consisting of three separate but yet inter-related sections, following the real life stories of 10 ordinary Sabahans.

Through their lenses, viewers experience the “strength”, “beauty” and “deliciousness” of our diverse society. It projects the realities, values and aspirations of our people in embracing, celebrating and preserving cultural diversity in Sabah.

The entire production took nearly two years to complete, including 10 months of shooting at 15 locations in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

The film is produced entirely by local crews in collaboration with Sabah Unity in Diversity Community Partners (SUIDCP) and funded by FINAS.

It will be released for public screening on March 3 at Cineplex, City Mall.