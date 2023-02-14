Korean furniture experts sing praises of works by young S’wakian designers

KUCHING (Feb 14): The young furniture designers and producers in Sarawak have great potential in going global, based on their works showcased at the ongoing Sarawak Design Week 2023, staged at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

A number of Korean furniture industry experts have shared their views on how these Sarawakian talents can play a key role in the development of the nation’s furniture industry through green economy.

Korea Furniture Association vice-chairman Andy Eom is impressed by the designs and artworks produced by the Sarawakians, adding that the exhibition has opened his eyes to Sarawak’s potential in furniture design.

“You may have seen many Korean dramas on television, but our interior furniture designs can be said to be much far ahead that the rest of the world.

“Looking at Sarawak Design Week 2023, we can see that the young designers here have great passion and skills,” he said when met at the BCCK.

Adding on, Eom said through Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec) – a co-organiser of the event – and if the young furniture designers and producers joined forces, Sarawak could produce furniture products with superb quality and better integrity.

“We, the Korea Furniture Association, want to sell competitive products in Korea. Therefore, we would appreciate the cooperation from the Sarawak government in this aspect as well,” he said.

Sharing similar sentiments was Moon Il Tae, a ‘furniture master’ in South Korea, who regarded Sarawakians as ‘being fortunate to be blessed with abundance of forest resources’.

He said with such potential, Sarawak furniture designers and producers should harness it into creating products that are not only high in quality, but also environmentally-sustainable.

“I really envy you because you reflect better opportunities in the future,” he said.

Adding on, Moon said to really thrive in the furniture industry, one must honour transparency in every aspect of the entire production process.

Such integrity would surely reflect in the outcome of this process, he pointed out.

“I’d like to share three important points. First, when you do the drawing, you should already know the shape of your furniture.

“And then, the cutting – this, you need to do all of it.

“Lastly, (it’s) your final artwork. You must check and evaluate it, and this includes checking any possible loopholes that you may have made.

“This process, you must do all of it by yourself.”

On technology, Moon acknowledged its importance in adding immense value to his furniture products, including those incorporating the traditional Korean techniques.

“Our products are highly recognised in the world market because we use the traditional carpentry of not using a single nail. This is also technology.

“We also use a specialised drawing technology,” he said.

Nonetheless, Moon also acknowledged that striving for impeccable quality might be harder for some than others.

He said while he understood that this might influence designers to go for cheaper means, he strongly believed that investing in a good and long-lasting product would be a much better option.

On a separate note, Moon commended Saradec for its efforts in creating eco-friendly furniture designs and in this regard, he expressed confidence that the young designers would be the catalyst of the ‘green furniture industry development’.

Meanwhile, Korea Furniture Industry Association director Lee Suk Jong believed that Sarawak was on the right track in terms of reducing carbon footprints.

“Sarawak has many natural resources, among them the many ‘luxurious’ trees in the jungles.

“Today, carbon emission has become a major global issue. Cutting down and replanting trees are important, but making furniture that would not be simply thrown away after a very short usage, is also important in reducing carbon emission,” he said.

On the subject of furniture design, Lee regarded all materials as being important, but just as important would be the special skills required in designing sets and pieces that would accommodate convenience, add value and provide comfort to the people in their daily lives.

“The Korea Furniture Industry Association contributes to national development. We are striving to strengthen such ties through the exchange of technology and information,” he added.