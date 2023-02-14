Tuesday, February 14
Kuching police to look into health of ‘sleepy’ personnel

ACP Ahsmon Bajah

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Kuching district police headquarters will be examining the health of a personnel, who appeared to be sleepy, which was recorded in a 14-second video that went viral on Facebook recently.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today confirmed that the video footage was real.

“We have confirmed that the incident occurred on Feb 10 at the Jalan Uplands roundabout here, involving assignment of traffic congestion control in the area.

“We will examine the health condition of the personnel involved for further action,” he said.

Ahsmon also extended his appreciation to netizens who were concerned about the officer in question.

