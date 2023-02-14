MBKS Ramadan, Aidilfitri Bazaar 2023 to house 159 stalls, says Mayor

KUCHING (Feb 14): There will be 159 stalls available at this year’s Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaar to be run by Kuching South City Council (MBKS), says Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

According to him, the number this year is almost double of that set last year.

“The MBKS has designated Stutong Commercial Centre and Stutong Community Market car parks for the setting up of the Ramadan and Aidilfitri stalls for the sales of cooked food, drinks and festive goods, running from March 23 to April 21,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Wee also said those interested to operate the stalls could now obtain the application forms from the One Stop Service Counter 9 on the lobby floor of the MBKS building at Jalan Padungan here, during regular office hours.

He also reminded the applicants that all the completed forms, together with RM100 deposit per application, must be submitted to Counter 9, before or at 4pm this Feb 24.

“All applicants are also required to submit their food handlers course certificates, undergo medical check-ups that include typhoid vaccination (costs to be borne by them), and copies of their Covid-19 vaccination certificate,” he added.

The successful applicants would have to pay MBKS a rental fee of RM250 per Ramadan stall, and RM500 per Aidilfitri stall, applicable for trading throughout the bazaar period.

Meanwhile, the organising chairman Drahman Jaladin said several other activities would also be run in conjunction with the MBKS Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaar such as distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge, a delicacy during the fasting month) to the public.

“The organisers plan to invite Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to declare open the bazaar.”

On the RM250 rental fee for a Ramadan stall, Drahman regarded as it being ‘quite cheap’ and should allow the traders sell their items at affordable prices.

Also present at the press conference was deputy mayor Hilmy Othman.