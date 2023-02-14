Missing longboat capsize victim’s body found near log pond in Song

KAPIT (Feb 14): The body of a man who went missing after the longboat he was travelling in capsized near Song Bazaar on Sunday was found this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department said members of the public found Gawing Mancha’s body floating near the Rajang log pond at 6.57am, some 13km from where he was last seen.

Five firefighters led by Rin Aho then went to the scene to transport the body to the Song Bazaar jetty.

The 47-year-old’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

On Sunday, Gawing was travelling with six others in a longboat from Rumah Ekeh, Nanga Pan, Sungai Song to Song Bazaar across the Rajang River when tragedy struck.

The other six travellers managed to be rescued.