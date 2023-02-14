MMA calls on govt to address health sector issues, warns industrial action possible

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called on the federal government to pay attention to issues that have been cropping up in the health sector of late.

In a press statement today, MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai warned this included the possibility of industrial action by public healthcare workers.

“Take rumours of healthcare workers going on strike seriously and speed up healthcare reforms,” he told the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Finance (MoF), and Public Administration Department (JPA).

According to him, MMA does not find a strike surprising.

“The alarm bells on the healthcare system and its human resources being stretched to its limits have been sounded for years,” Dr Muruga said.

“So far, we have only heard rumours of a possible strike and we have communicated these concerns to the Health Ministry during one of our recent meetings with them.”

He pointed out while MMA does not condone any strike, the association understands that frustration and burnout among public healthcare workers have reached their limits and they want their voices heard.

According to him, there are still not enough permanent positions to give doctors on contract secure employment.

“Our public healthcare facilities are still overcrowded, there are still shortages in manpower, and most healthcare workers are overworked and underpaid,” he said.

“The MoH, MoF, and JPA should take the sentiments of the healthcare workers seriously and speed-up the much-needed reforms to address the longstanding issues they are facing.”

He also called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, to step in if there are any roadblocks in implementing these reforms.

“The Prime Minister now has the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past with reforms. Many of the issues we are facing in healthcare are a result of failed policies of the past.

“Examples include the commercialisation of medical education, which has led to the mushrooming of medical schools and the contract doctor system, which was introduced in 2016,” he stated.

Dr Muruga also reminded the Prime Minister that Malaysians have not forgotten all the promises made during the election campaign period by Pakatan Harapan and MPs now in government.

With the tabling of Budget 2023 just around the corner, he said the entire healthcare fraternity as well as all Malaysians will be hoping for good news of a budget that truly reflects the government’s commitment to healthcare reforms.

“MMA has asked for an increase in the health budget to 5 per cent of the nation’s GDP (gross domestic product). This should be the minimum spend allocated for health,” he added.