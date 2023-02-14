Sarawak’s mosques can earn over RM5,000 monthly from smart agriculture, says scientist

KUCHING (Feb 14): Mosques can earn about RM5,625 per month through smart agriculture, said Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) deputy chief scientist and deputy digital economy advisor Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman.

According to him, the figure could be proven after the implementation of the first phase of the Smart Urban Farming project involving five mosques and suraus.

“We implemented this project at Masjid Darul Khatimah, Semerah Padi, which managed to generate the highest sales revenue of RM3,039 for three harvests followed by Surau Al Ansar, Taman Yen Yen (RM1,946 with two harvests), Surau Darul Qarar, Patingan (RM1,900 for one harvest), Surau Nurul Salihin, Bako Hijrah (RM370 for one harvest), and Surau Darul Rahman, Taman Won Baru, Jalan Bunga Kemuning.

“Until now, the total income generated by the five mosques and suraus is RM7,255,” he said at the Second Phase Smart City Agriculture handover ceremony at the SMA Office here on Monday.

Al-Khalid said for the second phase, 20 mosques and suraus have been selected for the programme involving planting 900 vegetable pots, for a total of 18,000 vegetable pots when successful.

“Among the 20 mosques and suraus involved are Masjid Darul Istiqlaal Kampung Sungai Maong, Masjid Al-Firdaus (Kampung Tunku RPR Fasa 2), Masjid Darus Salam, Kampung Matang Batu 10, Masjid Darul Ikhwan, Kampung Muara Tebas, Masjid Darul Hasanah, and Taman Sourabaya Indah,” he said.

He pointed out the main objective of the Smart City Agriculture Project is to focus on improving the community’s socio-economic and financial sustainability, to create awareness of, and to ensure readiness to carry out smart agriculture.

“We also want to see the community in the city to develop a holistic supply chain through the digital economy policy, thus eradicating urban poverty.

“So far, a total of 45 mosques and suraus under the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) have met the criteria for the implementation of this project,” he said.

Al-Khalid added the results of this project will be a benchmark for the expansion of smart agriculture to other communities throughout Sarawak.