New security feature on MyJPJ app requires driving licence number for registration

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced a new security feature for the MyJPJ mobile application.

He said that he had approved a suggestion from the Road Transport Department (RTD) to add the unique numbers on Malaysian driving licenses to the registration process.

“There were worries that someone else could register an account (on the application) if they got hold of your IC number.

“This was constructive feedback that we accepted,” he told reporters at the launch of the Arts on the Move programme at Pasar Seni MRT station this afternoon.

He explained that at the back of each driving licence there is a unique number that will now be requested upon registration.

For those who do not have a licence number, registration can be done at any RTD counter, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that nearly 2.5 million Malaysians had registered on the application since its release, proving the popularity of the government’s move towards digitalisation.

“Just imagine 2.5 million people have downloaded the application.

“If this is called ‘not receiving a good reception’, then I don’t know what a good reception is,” he said.

On Friday, Loke announced that effective immediately, it would no longer be compulsory to display the physical road tax sticker on private vehicles owned by Malaysians.

Via the MyJPJ application, drivers can examine the information and expiry of their driving licence and road tax documents.

However, vehicles registered for e-hailing services, goods and company services as well as non-Malaysian drivers and vehicle owners would still have to display all the required permits and documents as before. – Malay Mail