No revenge in politics, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): There is no revenge in politics, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government is only giving priority to the interest of the people and the state.

Hajiji said this when asked for his comment on the recent statement by Barisan Nasional (BN) which expressed its support for the Sabah unity government.

“Support from various parties will add to the strength of the state government’s administration in the unity government concept pioneered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In this politics, don’t hold grudges, which is important for the interests of the people and also Sabah.

“That is the purpose of politics where leaders focus on uniting the people and also the development of the state, so that economic activity will increase and the people will benefit from it,” he said to reporters after officiating the Malaysia Madani seminar here on Tuesday.

On Sunday, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the party’s support towards the state government led by Hajiji was in line with the decision made by all the parties involved in the unity government at the Federal level.

However, when asked if there is any discussion with BN, Hajiji said none at this moment.

Hajiji also said his side is open to BN naming Sabah Umno deputy chairman Datuk Yakub Khan to represent Umno and Sabah BN in negotiations with the unity government in the state.

“We have no problem, the important thing is that it is good for the people and the state of Sabah. I am open in matters like this because my intention is to make the people prosperous and unite the people.

“We are also focusing on developing the state under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) direction,” he explained.

Sabah BN led by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, recently withdrew support for Hajiji. The coup attempt failed after Hajiji secured enough support from state assemblymen to remain as Chief Minister.