Petronas Group president calls on Abang Johari

KUCHING (Feb 14): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) Group president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

The visit was meant to brief the premier on the latest development and cooperation between Petronas and the Sarawak government.

“Tengku Muhammad said that all activities carried out together are going well, from the initial, intermediate, final stages and now towards the sustainability of renewable energy, hydrogen and petrochemicals,” said a statement released by the Information Department.

Abang Johari also received a courtesy call from Mathew Greenwood-Nimmo who is Associate Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics at University of Melbourne, Australia, at the same venue.

Greenwood-Nimmo told the media later that the purpose of the courtesy call was to establish cooperation between Sarawak Institute of Management (Masa) and the University of Melbourne in programmes to improve public service training in Sarawak.

“Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Science and Sustainability Management (IJSMS) Prof Dr Voon Boo Ho, representative of the Premier’s Department Dr Intan Rahmah Mohd Tazuddin and Masa general manager Dr Krishnan Murali were also present during the visit,” said the statement.