Tuesday, February 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM says no to GST or consumption tax, will tighten subsidies for ‘the rich’ instead

PM says no to GST or consumption tax, will tighten subsidies for ‘the rich’ instead

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Anwar said the government will not introduce GST or a broad-based consumption tax. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): The government will not introduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) or broad-based consumption tax, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Instead, he said the government will tighten subsidies for the ‘rich’ (golongan kaya) as what has been done with the electricity subsidies.

“As what I explained in the previous session, although it was a decision made by the previous government, to increase electrify tariff, the government now has withdrawn the suggestion and will only impose that on the T20 (top 20 income group) that are the multinational corporations (MNC) and other big companies, unless they are companies that are involved in food security,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question time. — Malay Mail

Recommended Posts