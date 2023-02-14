PM says no to GST or consumption tax, will tighten subsidies for ‘the rich’ instead

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): The government will not introduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) or broad-based consumption tax, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Instead, he said the government will tighten subsidies for the ‘rich’ (golongan kaya) as what has been done with the electricity subsidies.

“As what I explained in the previous session, although it was a decision made by the previous government, to increase electrify tariff, the government now has withdrawn the suggestion and will only impose that on the T20 (top 20 income group) that are the multinational corporations (MNC) and other big companies, unless they are companies that are involved in food security,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question time. — Malay Mail