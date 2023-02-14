RM63 mln recovered from 2016 Sabah scandal, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): A total of RM63 million worth of asset has been recovered from the 2016 Sabah water department scandal, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said today.

The amount recovered was from a RM3.3 billion fund that was meant for water infrastructure projects, he said.

“Before this the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC) has been wasting too much time and energy on catching anchovies (ikan bilis), now the focus will be on large-scale corruption cases.

“A few of the cases that I refer to as large-scale corruption cases include the biggest water scandal in Sabah which involved RM3.3 billion (meant for water) infrastructure, RM63 million with of assets was recovered through the Ops Water, and the case is still in court,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question time.

He also mentioned a recovery of RM426 million from the Hiring Incentive Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) that was done through Ops Hire. — Malay Mail