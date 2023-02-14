Rosey: RM32 mln approved for 3 new people’s projects in Bekenu

MIRI (Feb 14): A sum of around RM32 million has been approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to implement three new people’s projects for the Bekenu constituency.

In disclosing this, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus said the approved projects are to build a running track grandstand for Subis Mini Stadium, a scenic viewpoint and mini gallery for Tusan beach and upgrade to Al-Jabbar Mosque in Niah.

“These are among the projects which the people have demanded. On behalf of the Bekenu constituents, I would like to thank the premier for approving the budget for these projects.

“I am sure the people are very happy with this good news and I hope that this project can be implemented as soon as possible,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

The Bekenu assemblyman said Subis Mini Stadium is given the most allocation (RM19 million) to upgrade its facilities while Al-Jabbar Mosque will receive RM7 million and RM6 million has been approved for the Tusan beach project.

Last week, Rosey attended a briefing on the latest progress of the project to upgrade Niah National Park’s facilities at the park’s headquarters in Niah.

Joining her for the briefing following the site visit to the park were Subis district Officer Norlila Ulis and other officials from Subis District Office and Subis District Council.

She said the project to build the Sungai Niah bridge at Niah National Park headquarters and elevate the road for the buggy to the main cave was still in the planning stage.

The implementation of this project, she added, will cost around RM52 million.

At the same time, she was satisfied that two projects implemented at Niah National Park had already been completed.

They were upgrading facilities (RM6 million) and repairing and upgrading four units of staff quarters (RM327,600).