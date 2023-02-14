Sabah seeks to build space launching facility

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): The State Cabinet has approved the feasibility study for the proposed Sabah International Space Launch Industrial Centre (SLIC) which will be built at a location yet to be disclosed.

According to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif, a local company has been appointed to conduct the feasibility study for the project.

“If this study brings a positive indication, Sabah will build the 16th ‘Space Launching Facility’ in the world and will make Malaysia the ninth country to have such a facility,” he said.

The initiative, Arifin said, would boost Sabah to become a leading state in the context of the high-level transfer of knowledge and technology of aerospace in Malaysia.

Speaking to reporters at the ministry’s award presentation ceremony here on Tuesday, Arifin said the feasibility study is expected to take about a year to complete and will take into consideration several factors including environmental impact, safety as well suitability of the project.

“If it becomes a reality then there will be much benefit to Sabah and Malaysia to enjoy,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Arifin said the ministry in making history, will be setting up an agency named the Sabah Space Industrial Corporation which will work closely with the Malaysian Space Agency in the development of the aerospace sector in the state.

“The proposal was presented and approved by the State Cabinet. As a first step, a feasibility study will be carried out to examine the suitability of the construction of the SLIC at a location to be determined later.

“The SLIC, when implemented, will be able to drive the growth of 300-500 downstream companies in the aerospace industry and will open more than 90 high-paying job opportunities as well as create approximately 5,000 job opportunities thus providing economic prosperity and prosperity in Sabah,” he said.

Arifin said that Sovereign Sengalang Sdn Bhd, the company appointed to conduct the feasibility study and the ministry have conducted a series of meetings on the project.

“Today we are presenting the Letter of Intent (LOI) to Sovereign Sengalang Sdn Bhd so that the feasibility study can start,” he said.

Meanwhile Sovereign Sengalang Deputy Executive Chairman Ezra Effendi who was met later said that Sabah has a very peculiar geolocation.

“And because of its proximity to the equator, it allows for high angular velocity, meaning that it allows the launch of space vehicles with 20 per cent ‘benefit’. This means we can launch something 20 per cent cheaper or we can add 20 per cent more load into a spacecraft than some that are launching from somewhere else such as Europe or the US,” he said.

Ezra said that the feasibility study will commence in a couple of weeks and could take three to six months to complete after which the ministry would present the report to UKAS for approval.