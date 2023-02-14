Sadia set to host Gawai Dayak 2023 dinner in Sibu

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) is organising a dinner to celebrate Gawai Dayak 2023 in Sibu.

Sadia president Sidi Munan said the event will be on May 27.

“Programme details will be announced after our next committee meeting this Feb 18,” he said in a statement released by Sadia headquarters here today.

Sidi said the theme of the Gawai Dayak event would be ‘The Sustainability of the Iban Community of Malaysia’.

He will speak on the theme with particular reference to the relevance and application of the provisions of Article 153 of the Federal Constitution and those of Article 39 of the Sarawak Constitution – outlining the reservation of quotas in respect of services, scholarships, special facilities, and exhibitions for the Malays and the natives of Sarawak.

Sidi said the event was decided during the recent meeting of Sadia’s National Executive Committee, which he chaired.

The organising committee of the dinner is headed by its permanent chairman Munan Penghulu Laja from Sadia Song branch.

“For further information, please communicate with the committee members via their respective telephones or contactable addresses,” Sidi added.