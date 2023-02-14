Sarawak launches own pineapple variety

MIRI (Feb 14): Sarawak’s very own pineapple variety known as Sarawak Gold (SG1) was launched today by Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

According to Malaysia Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) director Mohd Khairuzamri M. Salleh, the new pineapple variety has several advantages, as among others it can be planted in high density of up to 20,000 plants per acre, grows faster, early flowering as well as being able to produce many suckers in each round.

“After nine months, we can start selling the fruit already, while in months 12 and 13, we can start replanting. We can do two rounds in two years and can get high returns.

“This new variety is definitely something that Sarawakians must be proud of,” he said in his speech at the launching of the new pineapple variety at TG Agro Fruits Sdn Bhd Collection Centre at Sungai Tukau, near here.

According to Mohd Khairuzamri, Sarawak is the second largest pineapple producer in the country, but it may soon overtake Johor which is currently the largest producer by 2025.

He said MPIB under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) has set aside RM25 million to RM30 million for high-impact modernisation and enforcement programmes in Sarawak for the next five years.

“This allocation is to be enjoyed by all Sarawakians irrespective of their race and religion,” he said.

The new variety SG1 is by far planted commercially only at a pineapple plantation at Sungai Tukau near here on 10 hectares of land by TG Agro Fruits Sdn Bhd.