Sibu driving instructor charged in court for allegedly misappropriating fees

SIBU (Feb 14): A part time driving instructor claimed trial to five criminal breach of trust charges for misappropriation of driving licence fees here today.

The 30-year-old accused from Lorong Kemuyang Timur here was alleged to have misappropriated driving licence fees totalling RM6,757.95 from five individuals.

He allegedly committed the offences in March, April and September in 2021 and Feb 6 this year at a driving school at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and a coffee shop at Jalan Teku here.

He was charged under Section 406 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment which may extend to three years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern fixed April 13 for further mention of the case, and set bail at RM1,500 for each charge with one local surety.

The accused who was not represented was also ordered to report himself to the nearest police station on every 14th of each month.