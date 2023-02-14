Soo: George not legit Aspirasi member, failed to settle party entrance, subscription fee

KUCHING (Feb 14): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo has claimed that newly declared party chairman George Young Si Ricord Jr is not a legitimate member as he had failed to settle his party entrance fee and annual subscription fee of RM10 each.

As if that is not enough, Soo in a Facebook post also alleged that George had failed to settle a RM2,100 bill of a hotel where he co-organised an “annual general meeting” (AGM) to supposedly oust Soo from her leadership position.

“This fellow (George) also didn’t settle his entrance fee of RM10 and annual subscription of RM10. And after bringing more than 100 people to eat lunch and drink coffee and convening an unconstitutional and illegitimate party meeting, he allegedly refused to pay the hotel bill of RM2,100 claiming the booking was not made under Aspirasi name. How leh?” she said.

The post was followed by a statement in response to George’s earlier statement claiming that the appointment of new office bearers was done in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Soo also alleged that George has flagrantly ignored the sanctity of the party constitution for his personal agenda.

Soo narrated, at the AGM on Feb 12, she had told George that it could not be conducted due to lack of quorum, and that most of the people George and his accomplices had brought along were not party members.

Soo explained that they are not members unless and until their applications had been approved by the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) complete with the settlement of fees.

She said George however reacted to her remarks by disallowing her to speak and with the “burly attendees who are not members”, and threw her out from the meeting.

Soo said fearing for her own safety, she then left the meeting room.

After her departure, George proceeded to form a new committee to replace the incumbents who were elected in 2021 and whose term would expire only in 2026, she added.

“Most of the people in his new committee list are not party members, such as Freedy Misid, David Reddy, Benjamin Lim, Amanda Lee Kin Fui and Susana.

“After the illegal meeting was over, George refused to settle the bill for the hotel usage when presented to him, saying that the booking was not made in the name of Parti Aspirasi and the whole group left after consuming the food, coffee and using the facilities without any thought of paying a Sen for it,” said Soo.

As George had never paid for his entrance fee of RM10 and annual subscription fee of RM10, Soo said he is not a bona fide party member and that too, denies him the right to vote and be voted and/or having any privilege to participate in any proceedings of meetings according to party constitution as per required under Article 5 (3) of the party constitution, she said.

She alleged that George had ignored all rules and grossly flouted the party constitution in order to stage an illegal takeover bid of Aspirasi.

As George is disqualified by non-payment of membership fees, he cannot continue to pretend to represent Aspirasi in any aspect, she stressed.

Soo pointed out that the whole matter has been referred to the Registrar of Societies to do an investigation.

In a related development, Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng and Andygie Gines have been declared the new party president and secretary-general respectively.