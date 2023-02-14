S’wak muscleman Buda eyeing two more tournaments before retiring

KUCHING (Feb 14): Veteran national body builder Buda Anchah plans to call it a day after taking part in two more international tournaments.

He is now preparing for the 55th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal in July and the 2023 Korea AGP Pro in Seoul, Korea in October.

He revealed this to Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas during a courtesy call at his office here today.

The 51-year-old muscleman, who has been active in the sport for over 30 years, conveyed his gratitude to Uggah for the assistance and support he received through the years.

“I would like to thank especially Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah for his support, assistance and kind words of encouragement all this while, especially during my competitive years.

“One day I will retire from the sports due to age factor but I would not be having any regret as I have won numerous trophies and taken part in many international and/or prestigious competitions,” he said when contacted.

Buda however said he would be in competitive mode as long as the relevant sports authority still needs him.

He is now a part-time instructor with the Sarawak Sports Council. He is also operating his own gymnasium at Uni Square in Kota Samarahan which Uggah had helped to set up. The gym has around 100 registered members including students.

Last year, the veteran bodybuilder did the nation proud when he won the gold medal at the 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Master Men’s Bodybuilding (50-60 years old) open category. He also won a bronze medal for the Mixed Pairs category in that tournament.

To date, Buda has taken part in 29 international championships and won 13 first placings.

Meanwhile, Uggah hailed Buda’s dedication to the sport and his achievements which, he said, were very worthy of emulation by the new generation.

“He is a living example of what one can achieve if one is prepared to dedicate , sacrifice and commit himself to the discipline of the sport,” he added.