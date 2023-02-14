Three Roman Catholic churches at Sg Asap-Murum area receive RM380,000 from Unifor

BELAGA (Feb 14): Three Roman Catholic churches at Sungai Asap-Murum area have received funds amounting to RM380,000 from the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor).

It is informed that the allocations represent Phase 1 and 2 assistance to the churches in the area under the Murum state constituency.

More specifically, they cover the Church of St Ambrose Uma Lahanan that receives assistance of RM250,000, Church of St Mathew Uma Nyaving Sungai Asap (RM50,000), and Church of St John Uma Balui Liko Sungai Asap (RM80,000).

“Through Unifor’s assistance, this will indirectly help upgrade the churches in the Sungai Asap and Murum areas, as well as provide comfort to the local congregations for religious and other activities involving the churches,” said Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon in his opening speech for an event held at Holy Cross Sungai Asap Parish Church here, last Sunday.

Adding on, he assured all that the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, had always been attentive and supportive to the needs and requests of groups of religions other than Islam.

“This is the uniqueness of Sarawak, under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari.

“Additionally, I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the management of the churches for always carrying out their duties with devotion and full dedication.

“The real progress also includes the development of the spiritual aspects, which should move along with the passage of time.

“This said, I as an elected representative of Murum, hope that more aid would be channelled to the houses of worship in my Murum area, so as to facilitate the Christian constituents in accommodating them to perform worship and other religious responsibilities,” said the assemblyman.