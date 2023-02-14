Tiong suggests airlines look into providing charter flights to S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Feb 14): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has suggested that local airlines look into providing charter flights to east Malaysia.

Tiong said the local airlines should study and develop such charter or special flights to provide more options to tourists especially from China to visit Sabah and Sarawak.

“As you know, people from China like to travel and they also make Malaysia a preferred destination.

“While the relatively high price of airline tickets causes tourists to cancel their intention to visit Malaysia, it is hoped that existence of such charter flights can help effectively promote Malaysia, especially Sabah and Sarawak which are rich in cultural and natural heritage,” he said.

Tiong posted this on his Facebook page in conjunction with him recently officiating at the launch of AirAsia’s first free-seats of the year campaign.

Tiong, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), thanked AirAsia for the initiative to introduce free flight tickets up to five million tickets to domestic and foreign destinations from February 10 to 19 for travel between March 1 and December 10, 2023.

In addition to being a major player in supporting Malaysia’s tourism industry over the years, he said AirAsia also plays an important role in connecting Malaysia with the aviation network in Asean and other regions.

“I hope that Motac can continue to work with all stakeholders, especially the aviation industry, not only to promote tourism, but also to provide connectivity, employment opportunities and make a lasting impact in supply chain in our country.

“The aviation industry is among the important industries in the tourism sector, because those in aviation companies are the first to ‘welcome’ tourists. So, I hope that the flight service staff can treat passengers with friendliness and courtesy, further helping to promote the development of our country’s tourism industry,” he added.