SIBU (Feb 14): A head-on collision at Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah here left two motorcyclists injured.

In the accident around 5pm yesterday, one of the victims suffered a fracture to his right leg.

The second victim was left with a wound on her right leg.

Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were at the scene to help the injured victims.

The two motorcyclists were later transferred to Sibu Hospital in an ambulance.