TYT, wife contribute US$200,000 to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib have each donated US$100,000 to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

In his message, Taib conveyed their deepest condolences to the people of both countries, over the loss of thousands of innocent lives and also those who are still missing.

“On behalf of the people of Sarawak, I would like to pray to Allah SWT ‘The Most Merciful’, to give these people the much-needed consolation.

“Although we are physically far apart, we are very much united in prayers for both your governments (of Turkey and Syria) and for your people during this trying time.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences, and at the same time, we do hope for miracles that those who are still missing would be found,” said Taib.

The Feb 6 earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, destroying thousands of houses and buildings, and injuring tens of thousands of people.

It is reported that the death toll in Turkey has reached more than 30,000, while in Syria, it is more than 3,000, with the numbers continuing to rise as search and rescue missions go on.