Unique music, ethnic dances good tourism products, says STB chairman

MIRI (Feb 14): Unique music and ethnic dance performances are potentially good tourism products that could attract foreign visitors to Sarawak, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau.

“There are actually many kinds of music and traditional ethnic dances of indigenous tribes that are rarely performed, but these are actually gems that await to be discovered.

“If we can carefully present these unique cultural performances to foreign visitors, it would definitely be an eye-opener to the latter,” he said when officiating at Sarawak Sape competition organised by Kelab Belia Kampung Uma Akeh (Kebuma) at Bintang Megamall last Saturday (Feb 11).

Currently, he pointed out, Sarawak needs new cultural performances to be performed as part of its tourism promotional tour in overseas, including Berlin and Spain in March.

On the Sape competition, he said it is a good opportunity to discover young talents while maintaining the quality of Sape and traditional cultural dances of Sarawak.

The competition saw the participation of 12 contestants who all showed off their talents in playing Sape instruments.

The competition which was also supported by Sarawak Arts Council, Sape Movement and Sarawak Focus was divided into two categories – Open category and Under 25 category.

Logan Suli won the Open category and bagged home RM1,000 while second and third place winners Ngau Nayie Jau and Jennifer Santa Liman received RM500 and RM300 respectively.

Under 25 category was won by Vandylan James, with Nikita Sarna in second and Nurul Ain Abdullah in third place. They received RM500, RM300 and RM200 respectively.

Consolation prizes went to Liew Chiun Hsiung in Open category, Andrew Lau Bik Kiong (Under 25) and Abbigail Beatrice (Under 25).