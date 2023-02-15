Boy feared missing after playing near quarry in Sematan

KUCHING (Feb 15): A two-year-old boy has gone missing after he was said to be playing outside a shed behind a shared house near a quarry at Jalan Kampung Perigi in Sematan today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a distress call of the incident at 2.05pm today.

At the scene, a team of Bomba rescuers immediately conducted a search and rescue operation around the victim’s house, the quarry area and a nearby palm oil plantation.

According to Bomba, the operation was conducted within a 500-metre and 1,000-metre radius.

“The victim, identified as Muhammad Rayyan Bujang Abdul Qayyum, was noticed missing by the mother who was waiting for the boy’s father to return from work at a shed near the quarry,” the department said.

Based on her account, the boy was last seen to be playing near a shed behind the shared house.

After realising that her son was missing, the woman called her husband and some other workers near the area to help find the boy.

The search and rescue operation for the boy was still ongoing at the time of writing.