Chong: Equal, fair chance for promotion will attract more Chinese to join S’wak civil service

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Premier of Sarawak needs to ensure that there is equal and fair opportunity for promotion to attract more Chinese to participate in the state civil service, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

He pointed out that there is a clear disproportionate representation of races in the state’s civil service, with not only the Chinese, but also Dayak representation being lower than their proportion in the Sarawak population.

“The state government, be it Gabungan Parti Sarawak or the previous Sarawak Barisan Nasional, throughout its 60 years of governing in Sarawak since the formation of Malaysia, has perpetrated this racially imbalanced civil service.

“It is therefore welcoming to hear the Premier speaking of attracting more Chinese to join the civil service. However, it is hoped that such words are not mere lip service and that the Premier will walk the talk.

“Furthermore, there should also be efforts to attract more Dayaks into the civil service and ensure that they be given fair chance of promotion in the service,” he said in a statement today.

“To achieve a more racially balanced state civil service proportionate to the racial composition of the state, the state government must make public the present racial composition of the civil service at all different grades; make public the target of the government in terms of racial composition in the civil service for the next three years, six years and nine years, the so-called Key Performance Indexes (KPIs); make public the means and measures that the state government will implement to ensure that such targets or KPIs are achieved; and to put into action the proposal by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi to set ethnic-based quotas for jobs in Sarawak civil service, and to make public what those quotas are,” he said.

Chong added that the Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, should take note that the salary scale is not the key deterrent for the Chinese to take up government jobs as the government salaries are higher than in certain private sector companies and furthermore, government jobs are more secure.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman pointed out that the lop-sided racial composition in Sarawak civil service is primarily due to the unfair employment intake procedure and the unfair promotion consideration adopted by the state government thus far.

“Therefore, with such statements made by the Premier and supported by Nanta’s statement, we hope that the state government is sincere in addressing this issue and we look forward to the follow-up statements by the Premier on the four suggestions proposed herein,” he said.