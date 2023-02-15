Construction site supervisor in Kuching sustains injuries in assault by 3 men

KUCHING (Feb 15): A 35-year-old construction site supervisor was assaulted by three men after he failed to pay his debt amounting to RM500 around 8.30am on Feb 14.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said the assault took place in an apartment unit at Jalan Arang.

“During the assault, three men came to the apartment and knocked on the door. They were let in by one of the victim’s housemates,” said Abang Ahmad.

He added that one of the suspects was armed with a machete and the other a hammer.

The one with the machete then began to attack the victim who just woke up from a nap in the living room, causing injuries to his left fingers and the underside of his left palm.

“At the same time, the second suspect who was armed with a hammer struck the victim on his head,” said Abang Zainal.

After the assault, the suspects left the apartment without saying a word.

The victim was then sent by his housemates to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

“The victim was given stitches to his fingers and palm. He also suffered cuts to the right side of his head. So far, the victim is in a stable condition,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that police have already identified the suspects in the case as one of the suspects is an acquaintance to the victim.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“A team has been formed to track down and arrest these suspects as soon as possible,” said Abang Zainal.