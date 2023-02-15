DAP man: 2023 should focus on speeding up equal access to education to S’wak

MIRI (Feb 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should make it a point under Budget 2023 to speed up equal access to education to Sarawak with better facilities and connectivity in rural areas.

DAP Long Lama branch chairman Marcus Hugo Lejau said this would help boost quality education for all in the state, one of the three regions in Malaysia.

“Education for Sarawak should be accorded great importance and priority as we are far behind in infrastructure and achievement,” he said when asked on his wish-list for Budget 2023.

The former award-winning school principal said most dilapidated schools are located in rural areas of Sarawak and they require immediate attention and action by the federal government.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek during her visit to Miri last month assured that efforts to restore dilapidated schools in Sarawak will be among the federal government’s main focus in Budget 2023.

Marcus said the prime minister should also focus on the economic issues faced by the people, especially the after-effects of Covid-19 pandemic, higher cost of living and the rate of unemployment among youths, in this year’s budget.

“Reform and strengthening the instruments of good governance in the public sector to reduce leakage and corruption is also essential in moving the country forward under the unity government to ensure fair distribution of wealth and resources to all irrespective of race, religion and region,” he pointed out.

The second session of the 15th Parliament kicked off yesterday amid soaring prices of goods as Malaysians looked to the federal government to tame the inflation and high cost of living.