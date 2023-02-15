Dapsy Sarawak to highlight insufficient aid for SJKCs, offer other feedback

MIRI (Feb 15): Dapsy Sarawak will be bringing up an issue concerning the more than half of aided Chinese primary schools (SJKC) not receiving the special government allocations from the federal government last year.

Its chief Peter Hee said the RM8 million allocated for Sarawak was insufficient for the 163 schools in the state.

“Seventy schools received RM8 million which is not even half (of the 163 SJKCs) in Sarawak,” he said yesterday when asked on issues that Dapsy Sarawak will be bringing to the attention of the federal government when their 32 representatives go to parliament on Feb 19-24.

Sarawak has the biggest number of SJKCs in Malaysia and receives about RM8 million worth of special government allocations annually.

Hee said Dapsy representatives from Miri, Sibu, Sarikei Bintulu and Kuching divisions would be providing to the federal government feedback gathered from its public service to the people through their mobile service counters and other avenues.

“DAPSY will convey the various opinions and voices of the people on government policies. They will hand them over to relevant departments and ministers during their upcoming visit to parliament,” he said.

The visit is also a learning experience and a very valuable experience for the young DAP party members who are observant and are sensitive to the government’s policies while making every effort to solicit opinions and suggestions to the government.

“We are also always ready to propose policies, and bring better things to the people,” he added.

Hee said the group would also be knocking on the doors of ministers and deputy ministers, deputy Speaker of Parliament and other MPs from DAP Sarawak.

“We will cooperate fully with the federal government to implement and promote all government policies,” he said.