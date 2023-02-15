Don’t use lack of funds as excuse to evade duties, obligations, S’wak DAP man tells local councils

KUCHING (Feb 15): The local councils should not use the lack of funding as a convenient excuse to evade their responsibilities and obligations, said Michael Kong Feng Nian.

“Instead of spending time on social media or making political statements, our local council’s chairman or mayor should utilise the time to understand the people’s problems and find ways to fix them.

“It is time we see an increase in the efficacy of these local councils and less politicking by these political appointees,” said the special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a statement yesterday.

Kong alleged that most of the problems with councils are not solely because there is a lack of funding.

“Instead, many, if not most, of the problems are due to a lack of action and initiative to do things efficiently and effectively.

“For example, there is a budget for the collection of rubbish from residential areas on a regular basis. However, despite there being money allocated for this, MPKS (Kota Samarahan Municipal Council) is unable to carry out the job and this in turn leads to irregular collection of rubbish at areas like Taman Batu 9 1/2. This is only one of the many instances which shows the inefficiency and lackadaisical approach of MPKS,” he said.

Citing the case of ‘Ah Soon’ at Lorong 5, Jalan Stakan as an example, Kong pointed out that what the people are asking for is not excessive or extravagant but merely the basics.

“It was merely a simple request to fix the road which was in a poor and deplorable state because it had not been resurfaced for many many years. Despite the numerous requests from the citizens, Lorong 5 is somehow forgotten by MPKS and is sidelined for years.

“Surely this cannot be a case of a shortage of funding as alleged by (Dato) Peter Minos because from what I understand, there are many other areas within MPKS’ jurisdiction that get frequent road resurfacing,” he said.