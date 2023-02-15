DPM: Rural and Regional Devt Ministry, 12 other ministries to empower youth entrepreneurship programmes

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): To ensure youths, especially those in rural areas, have the opportunity to improve their living standard, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has set entrepreneurship empowerment via Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as one of its focal areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said KKDW would work with 12 other ministries to achieve the mission.

“We don’t move in silos, instead we are working with relevant ministries and will focus on empowering entrepreneurship courses through TVET. We will also work with financial institutions for financing purposes,” he said during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) about the changes made to the Ministry to make it youth-friendly and concerned with issues related to the interests and development of rural communities.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said several initiatives were also implemented, including introducing the Right Start Programme (PSR) as well as carrying out reforms to empower TVET.

According to Ahmad Zahid, KKDM had also launched a number of programmes, including the Junior TVET Programme, High-Level TVET Programme, Technopreneur TVET Programme and Tahfiz TVET Programme to dignify the image of TVET in the country and meet industrial demands.

He said that the high marketability rate of TVET graduates, which was at 90.4 per cent proved that the courses were able to meet labour market requirements.

Meanwhile, in reply to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) on the abandoned outdoor futsal court, Ahmad Zahid said any Member of Parliament can directly submit an application to his ministry so that repair work can be done.

“This is done in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and MPs regardless of their political affiliation can apply directly to me to upgrade (the facility), the unity government will treat all parties equally,” he said. – Bernama