Dr Sim vs Chong: Channeling RM200,000 to DDMC more transparent, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Feb 15): The High Court here today was told that channeling fund allocation of RM200,000 to the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) instead of channeling it to the respective assemblymen’s service centre would be more transparent.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this during the cross-examination by the defendant Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s counsel Michael Kong Feng Nian.

Fatimah is the fifth plaintiff witness in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Chong for allegations that he (Dr Sim) had failed to organise a food aid drive involving an allocation of RM800,000.

According to Fatimah, there was more transparency because DDMC was the collective body which is made up for residents, district officers, the Welfare Department and various other departments as well as federal and state agencies.

“Through DDMC, there will be a fairer distribution of food to the needy compared to if the fund is channelled to the assemblymen’s service centres.

“This is because some constituencies are bigger than the others in terms of size. Through DDMC, it would also avoid one assemblyman’s service centre in controlling too much funds.

“This can avoid the committee being accused of discrimination in terms of food distribution. Furthermore, through DDMC there will be strict compliance to financial regulation and it is subjected to audit,” she said.

Fatimah also agreed when Kong asked that as at March 31, 2020, the opposition-held state constituencies had no management or authority or power regarding the purchase of food aid in their respective constituencies with the RM200,000 allocation.

Kong: The document is clear and the testimony of this witness is also clear that RM200,000 originally meant for opposition-held constituencies are to be channelled to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen’s service centre. So naturally without the money of RM200,000, the opposition cannot have any management or authority or power over how this money is to be used and that is why we are asking such a question.

Fatimah: At this point of time and referring to this letter, yes.

Kong: There is a difference in the mechanism and/or rollout in the food aid allocation between the GPS assemblymen and opposition assemblymen as at March 31, 2020.

Fatimah: As at March 31, 2020, I agree.

Fatimah also agreed to Kong’s question that during the meeting on April 2, 2020, the Food Supply Chain Committee decided that instead of channelling the fund allocation of RM200,000 to the respective assemblymen’s service centres, the fund would be channelled to DDMC.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the defamation suit against Chong in 2020, for alleging that he (Dr Sim) had failed to manage the food aid of RM800,000 meant for four state constituencies, namely Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

The plaintiff was represented by Shankar Ram Asnani, Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying, while the defendant was represented by Kong and Chong Siew Chiang.

The case was heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

The trial continues on March 6 to 9, 2023.