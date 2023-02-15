Economist: Govt’s decision not to introduce GST, consumption tax best course of action for now

KUCHING (Feb 15): The government’s decision not to introduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) or broad-based consumption tax and in favour of restricting subsidies for the wealthy is seen as the best course of action for the time being, said economist Dr Jerome Kueh.

The Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and Business, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) pointed out that the society is still facing the challenges from the post Covid-19 pandemic and inflation pressure.

“Any adjustments of the tax structure that is related to the consumption aspect is inappropriate as this will distort the market equilibrium and particularly will affect the B40 group.

“In order to safeguard the welfare of the people, implementation of subsidies by the government is prominent in the short-run,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Kueh noted that, however, the subsidies system will suffer leakage if the subsidies do not reach to the relevant group of the people, or in other words, it will not be effective to assist the B40 group.

He said targeted subsidies require thorough planning and implementation to ensure those who really deserve to receive the subsidy and there will be positive ripple-effect if it is carried out effectively, particularly to safeguard the welfare of the people.

“Prioritising the portion of society that can get the most from the government subsidies is crucial given the current situation and the tight fiscal position. In this case, targeted subsidies can be the way to overcome this issue and tightening the subsidies for the rich group of people.

“Although it may affect the T20 group, however, the group can accommodate to the system as the impact will be minimal for them. The case will be different for the B40 group if the subsidies do not reach to them as the group has less flexibility to adapt,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will not introduce GST or broad-based consumption tax and will instead, tighten subsidies for the ‘rich’ (golongan kaya) as what has been done with the electricity subsidies.

“As what I explained in the previous session, although it was a decision made by the previous government, to increase electrify tariff, the government now has withdrawn the suggestion and will only impose that on the T20 (top 20 income group) that are the multinational corporations (MNC) and other big companies, unless they are companies that are involved in food security,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question time.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, added that similar steps have been taken with diesel subsidies in the past.

“Diesel subsidy for 2022 for example was RM20 billion. But in the Auditor-General’s study and other studies, half of that volume was sold through petrol stations.

“Which means, if we can save five to six billion from that leakage, it will help.

“Similarly, in a few other matters, in terms of economic growth generation, the preparedness of domestic and foreign investors that have begun to come to Malaysia, I believe revenue will increase without having to burden the people in general,” he said.