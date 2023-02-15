Education Ministry: Teachers can opt to record classroom-based assessment offline or in hybrid manner

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 15): Teachers recording and reporting students’ academic proficiency through the classroom-based assessment (PBD) for the 2022/2023 academic session have been given the option to do it either offline or in a hybrid manner.

Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today said the new template for the offline PBD reporting of the final examination for the 2022/2023 academic session is being prepared as an alternative for the teachers.

“MOE committed to reducing the burdens of teachers and ensuring their wellbeing,” the statement said.

Prior to this, media reported that the integrated assessment management system (SPPB) was not functioning well and would be temporarily closed for upgrading exercises.

The move was taken following complaints by teachers about problems accessing the system to record and report students’ academic proficiency.

The SPPB is the latest, continuous and comprehensive assessment management system for all types of MOE assessment whether related to students, teachers and educational institutions. – Bernama