Fire destroys car, damages another at Kota Samarahan house

KUCHING (Feb 15): A car was destroyed, while another was slightly damaged after they caught fire at a house in Kampung Sejiram, Kota Samarahan around 2.40am today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire only damaged the left rear tyre of the second car.

“By using two fire extinguishers, the car owner managed to put out the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters at the scene,” It added.

At the scene were firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station, who conducted further checks.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation.

The cause and damages from the fire are still under investigation.