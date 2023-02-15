Fire razes nine food stalls at temporary site in Jalan Tapang, Sibu

SIBU (Feb 15): Nine food stalls at a temporary site in Jalan Tapang here were completely destroyed in a fire around 1pm today.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel were at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby stalls and extinguish the fire.

The nine food stall operators were among 46 traders who were relocated from Taman Selera Muhibbah Food Court at Jalan Pedada to the current site at Jalan Tapang three years ago.

They were supposed to move back to the site at Jalan Pedada on March 2, this year after the completion of the renovation of the food court.

One of the affected traders said he could not salvage any belongings as all the items were completely destroyed.

“Normally, we will start business about 4pm and it is too early to speculate what could have caused the fire,” he added.

“The water connection and electricity supply were also disconnected as a precaution and the temporary food court is not expected to be opened in these few days,” the trader said.

Meanwhile, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang, who rushed to the scene after being informed about the fire, pledged to contribute RM30,000 to the nine victims.