Foreign labour shortage issue needs to be addressed immediately, says Nanta

KUCHING (Feb 15): The issue of foreign labour shortage in various economic sectors in the country needs to be addressed immediately, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In citing an example, Nanta said the construction sector has been severely affected by the lack of foreign labour at construction sites.

Because of this, he said a discussion was held with Ministry of Human Resources led by its Minister V Sivakumar in Parliament regarding this matter.

“The effort to restore the country’s economic sectors is not as easy as ABC.

“At the ministry level, continuous cooperation needs to be held to ensure that various issues that hinder economic recovery efforts can be overcome,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Following the meeting with the Human Resources Ministry, Nanta said various matters are being refined

“It is not easy but both ministries are making every effort to ensure that the main goal of helping the recovery of the country’s economic activities can be realised,” he said.