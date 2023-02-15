Govt urged to implement fixed-term parliament system

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): An MP today urged the government to implement a fixed-term Parliament system to ensure that a government formed after the election can maintain the people’s mandate for five years.

Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) said this could ensure the country’s administration is clear without any interference and curb political instability throughout that period.

“I suggest that we establish a fixed-term Parliament so that the administration of the government is clear. The people can manage their lives and business. When the term of this Parliament is fixed, everyone knows, there will be no puzzles, there will be no more issue of a backdoor government.

“We set five years for a government, giving a mandate for them to implement their promises, offers and manifestos without being disturbed,” he said during the debate on the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) hoped that the government will be able to continue the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) until the end of its period.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal also asked the government not to leave out the states administered by the opposition because many strategic infrastructure projects in those states that have the potential to be a catalyst for the national economy have been approved in 12MP.

Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) suggested that the government form a Cabinet committee to table a White Paper towards the establishment of a slope management council based on the National Slope Master Plan for the management, maintenance and conservation of slope areas.

“We are worried that if issues related to slope and hillside management are not addressed, we will face more landslide tragedies,” she said. – Bernama