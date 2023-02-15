JPJ improves MyJPJ, public portal security features

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has improved the security and user-friendliness features of the MyJPJ application and its public portal which can be accessed gradually starting today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said the improvements included introducing third-level security using the last eight characters on the back of users’ driver’s licence for online JPJeID registration.

He said this is an addition to the existing two-level security feature, namely password and TAC code.

“We have also added a function that allows users to retrieve the account using the last eight characters of the driver’s licence as a solution to the issue of some new users who are unable to register an account after being notified that they have already registered.

“The problem occurs when the users have an existing account on the JPJ strategic partner portal that integrates with the JPJ system,” he said in a statement today.

JPJ has also added ‘email reset’ function for users who have forgotten the email they used or need to update their email with an additional eight driving licence characters.

According to Zailani, the improvements were implemented in response to feedback from the public on the use of the MyJPJ application and the JPJ public portal, following the introduction of the digital Motor Vehicle Licence (e-LKM) and digital Malaysian Driving Licence (e-LMM).

The public can contact the JPJ hotline at 03-27242522 or send an email to infodigital@jpj.gov.my for further enquiries. – Bernama