Kota Sentosa rep: Better environment for hawkers, customers once Mile 7 market upgraded

KUCHING (Feb 15): The completion of the upgrading works at Mile 7 Public Market will allow hawkers and customers to sell and buy the daily market produce in a more conducive environment, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

“This is another Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s people-centric project for the benefit of the communities of N12 Kota Sentosa,” he was quoted as saying in a statement yesterday.

Yap recently attended a meeting arranged by the implementing agency, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) with the contractor awarded the N12 Kota Sentosa RTP Contract for the upgrading works at the market.

In the same statement, it was revealed that during the meeting, the successful contractor was instructed by Yap and MPP officers to start as soon as possible and complete the scope of upgrading works in Mile 7 market within five months, and with minimum disturbances and inconvenience to the hawkers and their customers at the market.

“The total contract sum of the upgrading works at the Mile 7 market is RM400,000,” it said.

The scope of the upgrading works are for the construction of a new shed; replacement of new awnings; replacement of new UPVC downpipes; demolition of broken tiles and replacement of new titles; cleaning and repainting works of the whole market; removal of all dilapidated drain covers and replacement of new drain covers and bamboo blinds; supply of new three-blade 26-inch wall industrial fans and electric pest killers; and new signboard for the market.

Yap reassured the public that he shall continue to serve as the eyes and ears of the community and will continue to highlight and try to resolve issues or problems of public interest affecting the public and remain fully committed to serving the people regardless of their race, religious and political inclinations.