Kuching motorcyclist dies after losing control of machine, hit by oncoming traffic

KUCHING (Feb 15): A 23-year-old man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by oncoming traffic at Jalan Three Hills Park around 6pm today.

According to an eyewitness, the man was riding behind his colleague towards the traffic light junction at Jalan Foochow 1, before losing control of his motorcycle and accidentally clipped his front wheel on the rear wheel of his colleague’s motorcycle.

It was said that the deceased’s motorcycle skidded before he was flung off of it into oncoming traffic on the opposite lane.

He suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel.

His colleague, also 23, also lost control of his motorcycle, and was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the deceased was unhurt.