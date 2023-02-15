Man hopes to locate father’s prisoner of war camp site near Bau village

KUCHING (Feb 15): Colin Hygate, whose father Len was a prisoner of war (POW) from 1942 to 1945, is hoping to locate the exact site of the camp where he was held near Kampung Puak, Bau.

The Sarawak Heritage Society (SHS) said Hygate hopes to get in touch with those who may have further information on the camp, which was reported to be in the ‘coolie compound’ of the Dahan Rubber Estate.

Hygate will share Len’s story during SHS’s talk titled ‘Surviving the Sword’ on March 1 at Telang Usan Hotel starting 5.30pm.

He will share on how Len was captured and held as a POW, as well as explain the circumstances of his father’s good fortune in surviving Japanese captivity.

Len left England in 1935 to work for accountants in Singapore.

He was captured when Singapore fell on Feb 15, 1942.

In March 1943, Len was sent to Kuching with a group of 1,000 fellow prisoners, briefly staying in Batu Lintang before being sent, with a group of around 150 of his fellow Malayan Volunteers, to a work camp.

To register for the free talk, fill the Google Form at https://tinyurl.com/SHS-Hygate.

For more information, call 018-9882343 or email sarawakheritagesociety@gmail.com.