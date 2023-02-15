MCC to build mini recreational park in front of Miri Buddhist Society building

MIRI (Feb 15): A mini recreational park costing RM300,000 will be built on an empty one-acre plot in front of the Miri Buddhist Society’s building in Krokop.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii said the project would be carried out by the Miri City Council (MCC) with funds from his constituency’s Rural Transformation Project (RTP) allocation.

“With this project, the residents in the Krokop area would have another mini recreational park for them to carry out leisure and sports activities.

“This is also one of the government’s efforts to encourage the people to practise a healthy lifestyle by building more mini recreational parks in residential areas,” he said during a recent site visit.

To make it unique, the Miri mayor said the project will integrate stones into its concept.

He said the park would also have suitable recreational facilities for various age groups.

“In the past, the vacant land has been deserted for a long time and overgrown with vegetation.

“Since then, the residents living near the vacant land have complained that the place has been home to snakes, rats, and mosquitoes. Therefore, this project will not only solve the problem faced by the residents, but it will also beautify the area,” he said.

He also reminded the contractor to adhere to the project specifications within the projected three months required to ensure the public benefit.